Analysts Expect Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) to announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.15. Viavi Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIAV has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

In related news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $34,542.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,995.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $27,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,499.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $37,550,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,732,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1,309.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,093,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,206 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $10,779,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,780,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,955,000 after acquiring an additional 837,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

VIAV stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.34. 955,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,756. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

