Analysts Set Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Price Target at $68.33

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

NASDAQ CRTX traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $42.72. 49,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,886. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. Cortexyme has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $73.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.79.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts expect that Cortexyme will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.32 per share, with a total value of $292,512.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lamond acquired 44,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.09 per share, with a total value of $2,504,306.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,588.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 120,596 shares of company stock worth $5,944,646 over the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Cortexyme by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 572,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,130,000 after purchasing an additional 313,945 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cortexyme during the first quarter worth about $5,728,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Cortexyme during the fourth quarter worth about $5,813,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,541,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,923,000 after acquiring an additional 98,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 957,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,778,000 after acquiring an additional 75,525 shares during the last quarter. 38.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.