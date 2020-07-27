Analyzing Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Axcella Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Axcella Health has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Axcella Health and Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health N/A -92.10% -61.93% Momenta Pharmaceuticals -994.16% -80.37% -57.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axcella Health and Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health N/A N/A -$59.04 million ($3.55) -1.24 Momenta Pharmaceuticals $23.87 million 147.94 -$290.05 million ($3.03) -9.90

Axcella Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Momenta Pharmaceuticals. Momenta Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcella Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Axcella Health and Momenta Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health 0 0 3 0 3.00 Momenta Pharmaceuticals 0 2 7 0 2.78

Axcella Health currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 319.50%. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.33%. Given Axcella Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Momenta Pharmaceuticals beats Axcella Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axcella Health Company Profile

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. The company's biosimilar programs comprise M923, a biosimilar of HUMIRA for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis; and M710, a biosimilar of EYLEA for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema (DME), and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME. Its complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of LOVENOX that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic version of three-times-weekly COPAXONE. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Sandoz AG, Mylan Ireland Limited, and CSL Behring Recombinant Facility AG. The company was formerly known as Mimeon, Inc. and changed its name to Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2002. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

