AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) will announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. AppFolio posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 27.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APPF shares. BidaskClub cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair cut AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.50.

In other news, Director Klaus Schauser sold 15,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $2,411,722.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total value of $79,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,898 shares of company stock valued at $20,194,412 in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 54.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.82. The company had a trading volume of 58,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,211. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 142.08 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. AppFolio has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $180.56.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

