Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) were up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.56, approximately 169,868 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 334,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aptevo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, May 15th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.49). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.54% and a negative return on equity of 224.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc will post -9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 212,524 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,554 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

