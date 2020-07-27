Arcblock (ABT) Reaches Market Cap of $10.74 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $10.74 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001085 BTC on exchanges including LBank, IDEX, Gate.io and Bithumb. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.08 or 0.01923842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00193411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00073203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000992 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00117527 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Cobinhood, BitMart, Huobi, DragonEX, LBank, Kucoin, Bibox, DDEX, Bithumb, CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

