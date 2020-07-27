Arqma Price Tops $0.0073 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a total market cap of $42,203.00 and $75,018.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,208.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.89 or 0.02925455 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $273.22 or 0.02437695 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00487973 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.09 or 0.00705687 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00064325 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00644314 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 11,823,571 coins and its circulating supply is 5,779,027 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

