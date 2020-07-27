Arrow Financial Corp Buys 1,047 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,044 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,302,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 631,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $38,581,000 after purchasing an additional 30,543 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,053,229 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $125,370,000 after purchasing an additional 249,599 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,439,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,847,287. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62. The company has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.72. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

