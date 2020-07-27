Arrow Financial Corp Grows Holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 481.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 48,267 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000.

IBDM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,083. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $25.55.

