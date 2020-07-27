Arrow Financial Corp Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,062,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,725 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 22.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $618,966,000 after purchasing an additional 872,906 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in General Dynamics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,345,000 after purchasing an additional 808,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,608,000 after purchasing an additional 48,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.85.

GD traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.98. 694,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,179. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.44 and a 200 day moving average of $152.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

