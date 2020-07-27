Arrow Financial Corp Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,548,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,364,524,000 after buying an additional 2,186,966 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,647,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,864,000 after buying an additional 1,435,234 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,975,000 after buying an additional 892,983 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,731,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,762,000 after buying an additional 804,289 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,943. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average is $80.58. The company has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

