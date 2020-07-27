Arrow Financial Corp Has $2.05 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,868 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,352.7% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 30,558 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.46. 6,713,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,670,132. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.74. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $98.94. The company has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.64.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

