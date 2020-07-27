Arrow Financial Corp Has $8.70 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 1.9% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 325.0% during the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total value of $23,895,891.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,895,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,131 shares of company stock worth $89,426,329. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $15.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $495.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,848,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,413,530. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.59 billion, a PE ratio of 83.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.00.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.