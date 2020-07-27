Arrow Financial Corp Increases Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 57.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $1,719,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth $1,655,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,965,000 after purchasing an additional 589,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of SYY traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.03. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.