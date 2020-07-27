Arrow Financial Corp Sells 191 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,189,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at $116,823,082.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $178.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,640. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.08. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 993.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

