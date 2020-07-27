Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Receives $106.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra lifted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,800,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,450,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,310,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,350,000 after buying an additional 957,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,394,000 after buying an additional 504,222 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,521,000 after purchasing an additional 429,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.53. The stock had a trading volume of 39,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,459. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

