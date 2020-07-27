Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Receives $106.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.70.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra lifted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd.
In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.53. The stock had a trading volume of 39,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,459. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Arthur J Gallagher & Co
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money
Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.