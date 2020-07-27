Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

ASPN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.21. 57,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $165.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 141.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 19.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

