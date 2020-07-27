ATLANT One Day Trading Volume Hits $209.00 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last seven days, ATLANT has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $209.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ATLANT alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00043206 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029282 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $520.15 or 0.05228052 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002755 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00057720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00015367 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT (CRYPTO:ATL) is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.