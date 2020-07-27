Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Up 7.1%

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) shot up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.33, 900,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 258% from the average session volume of 251,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATOM. ValuEngine lowered Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.77 million, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,559.35% and a negative return on equity of 90.22%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atomera Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $58,644.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,428.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,765 shares of company stock worth $83,784 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atomera by 54.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 79,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atomera in the first quarter valued at about $298,610,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in Atomera by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 31,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Atomera by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Atomera by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

