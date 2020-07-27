Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,642 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 2.2% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,711. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.47.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

