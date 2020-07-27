Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,867 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 127,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.65. 3,182,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.