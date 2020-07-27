Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,101 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,276,000 after acquiring an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $774,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $2,632,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $680,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $622,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.70.

COST stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $327.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,081,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,335. The stock has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.73. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $331.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

