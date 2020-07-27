Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ATHM. China International Capital raised shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Macquarie lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.56.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.28. 533,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,453. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.06. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.10.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.99 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Autohome will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 768.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.