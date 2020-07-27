Autonio (NIO) Price Up 722.9% This Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 722.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. Autonio has a market cap of $322,300.73 and approximately $320.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 722.9% higher against the US dollar. One Autonio token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, IDEX, Ethfinex and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.55 or 0.01921589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00193763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00073104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00117873 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,460,010 tokens. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Ethfinex, Mercatox, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.