Avery Dennison’s (AVY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVY. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.82.
Avery Dennison stock traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,006. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.37.
In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,076.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 291.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 692.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 603.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
