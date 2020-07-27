Avery Dennison’s (AVY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVY. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.82.

Avery Dennison stock traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,006. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.18. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 4,664 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $582,580.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,076.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 66.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 291.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 692.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 603.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

