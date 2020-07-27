Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Trading 7% Higher

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) shares traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.07, 6,044,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 546% from the average session volume of 935,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 107,831 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 410.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

