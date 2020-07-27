Baldwin Investment Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded up $2.93 on Monday, reaching $187.72. The company had a trading volume of 654,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,363. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The stock has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.48 and its 200 day moving average is $167.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.81.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.