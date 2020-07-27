Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 0.8% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.33.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $3.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $260.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,872. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.78 and its 200 day moving average is $242.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $269.73. The stock has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

