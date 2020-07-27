Beaxy Market Cap Tops $1.68 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Beaxy token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $3,991.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00029167 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $523.00 or 0.05219288 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00056988 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00031430 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

BXY is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,517,319 tokens. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

