Beetle Coin Price Tops $0.0056 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 78.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $5.60 and $33.94. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $398.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 90.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00048807 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 233,532,267 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

