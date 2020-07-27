Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of BNFT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 200,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,833. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 3,733.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.