Berkshire Money Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 444,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 11.5% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $52,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after acquiring an additional 767,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,384,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,718,000 after purchasing an additional 323,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,901,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,680,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,131,000 after purchasing an additional 221,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,627,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,700,000 after purchasing an additional 275,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,559. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.