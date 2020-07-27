BHP Group (BHP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

BHP Group (LON: BHP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/27/2020 – BHP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/24/2020 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,950 ($24.00) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – BHP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,950 ($24.00) to GBX 1,870 ($23.01). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/21/2020 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

7/20/2020 – BHP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/15/2020 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,830 ($22.52) to GBX 1,950 ($24.00). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,780 ($21.90) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – BHP Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/8/2020 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,550 ($19.07) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2020 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,650 ($20.31) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/6/2020 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($17.84) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,500 ($18.46).

7/2/2020 – BHP Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($20.31) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,750 ($21.54).

6/25/2020 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,850 ($22.77). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,475 ($18.15) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – BHP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

6/11/2020 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,450 ($17.84) to GBX 1,750 ($21.54). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – BHP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/8/2020 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,780 ($21.90) to GBX 1,830 ($22.52). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2020 – BHP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,350 ($16.61) to GBX 1,650 ($20.31). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/1/2020 – BHP Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 2,050 ($25.23) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:BHP traded down GBX 32 ($0.39) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,709.80 ($21.04). 3,433,754 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,678.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,524.80. BHP Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 16.29 ($0.20) and a one year high of £1,585 ($1,950.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

