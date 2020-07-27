BidiPass (BDP) Market Capitalization Hits $2.00 Million

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One BidiPass token can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, BitForex and ProBit Exchange. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $989,946.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00042891 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00028999 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.61 or 0.05205249 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002662 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00056790 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00031404 BTC.

BidiPass Token Profile

BidiPass is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,702,461 tokens. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

