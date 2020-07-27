BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Shares Up 7%

Shares of BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) shot up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.44, 24,199,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 457% from the average session volume of 4,347,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.08.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 58.75% and a negative return on equity of 645.85%. The company had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that BIOLASE Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg sold 5,173,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $3,052,217.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.37% of BIOLASE worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

