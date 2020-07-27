Bitcloud Achieves Market Cap of $85,391.39 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Bitcloud has a market cap of $85,391.39 and $6.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 33,988,592 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

