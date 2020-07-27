Bitcoin Private 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,984.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $481,505.37 and $2,984.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00679116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00095641 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00093968 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001371 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.