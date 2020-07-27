Bitradio Hits Market Capitalization of $78,790.10 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $78,790.10 and approximately $92.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002393 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000313 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,923,274 coins and its circulating supply is 8,923,270 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

