Bitstar (BITS) Market Capitalization Tops $88,425.34

Bitstar (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, Bitstar has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Bitstar has a total market capitalization of $88,425.34 and $10.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitstar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002065 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000475 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitstar Coin Profile

Bitstar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitstar’s total supply is 21,145,111 coins. Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitstar’s official website is www.bitstarcoin.com

Bitstar Coin Trading

Bitstar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitstar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitstar using one of the exchanges listed above.

