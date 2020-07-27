Block-Logic Price Hits $0.0130 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Block-Logic has a market cap of $297,707.15 and approximately $109.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. In the last week, Block-Logic has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00048911 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 77.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com . Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.