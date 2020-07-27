Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Shares Up 6.9%

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $13.94, 826,466 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,212,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on APRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blue Apron from $6.00 to $6.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Blue Apron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.21.

The company has a market cap of $189.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of -4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $101.86 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 95.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph purchased 109,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $918,883.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,443,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,155,364.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 129,041 shares of company stock worth $1,140,697 in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 1,262.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 136,760 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blue Apron by 310.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 442,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the first quarter worth approximately $889,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in Blue Apron by 57.1% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

