BOX Token (BOX) Market Cap Hits $2.98 Million

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last week, BOX Token has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Hotbit and HitBTC. BOX Token has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $15,157.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006942 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002734 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,761,645 tokens. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.