BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Acquired by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,205 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in BP were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BP. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in BP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 51,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BP by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in BP by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of BP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BP by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cfra lowered their target price on BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners raised BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Societe Generale lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

NYSE:BP traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,302,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,726,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BP plc has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $40.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57. The company has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

