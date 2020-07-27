BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Up 7%

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) shot up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.58 and last traded at $32.37, 418,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 789,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBIO. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a current ratio of 14.25. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Stephenson sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $44,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 324,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 2,389,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $79,791,749.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,582,539 shares of company stock worth $85,774,685 in the last 90 days. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 691.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 19,265 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

