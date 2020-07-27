Brokerages Anticipate Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) will announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.48. Energizer reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Energizer.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENR. UBS Group raised their price objective on Energizer from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Shares of ENR stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.15. 270,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,021. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.30, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,804.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,847,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energizer (ENR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.