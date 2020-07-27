Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Healthcare Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 8.00%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HR. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,614,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,556,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,739,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,789,000 after buying an additional 1,210,109 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,638,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,251,000 after buying an additional 724,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock remained flat at $$29.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,308,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,505. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.