Brokerages Anticipate Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) will report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. Highwoods Properties posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 41.50%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

NYSE HIW traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.76. 398,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,746. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14,765.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,872,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,663 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 514.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,670,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,348 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 700.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,439,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,156,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 680.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,165,000 after acquiring an additional 890,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

