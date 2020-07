Brokerages Anticipate Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) to post $33.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.07 billion and the highest is $36.10 billion. Home Depot reported sales of $30.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year sales of $115.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.01 billion to $121.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $119.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $112.43 billion to $123.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Nomura lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,031. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.97. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $267.80. The stock has a market cap of $285.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and d├ęcor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

