Brokerages Anticipate Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) to post $33.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.07 billion and the highest is $36.10 billion. Home Depot reported sales of $30.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year sales of $115.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.01 billion to $121.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $119.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $112.43 billion to $123.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Nomura lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,031. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.97. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $267.80. The stock has a market cap of $285.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.