Brokerages Expect BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for BEST’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is $0.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BEST will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BEST.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.59). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. BEST had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

BEST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BEST by 15,773.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BEST by 991.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

BEST stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. 1,133,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,108. BEST has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

