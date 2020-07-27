Brokerages Expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $192.98 Million

Analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce sales of $192.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $189.04 million and the highest is $195.20 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $238.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $934.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $915.80 million to $954.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $969.22 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barrington Research lowered Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.17.

Shares of HAE traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,044. Haemonetics has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $140.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 47,017 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $4,125,741.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 324 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $31,437.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,651 shares of company stock worth $11,404,110. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,973,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $595,270,000 after purchasing an additional 62,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,893,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $288,396,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 847,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,445,000 after purchasing an additional 557,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 843,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,108,000 after purchasing an additional 127,502 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

